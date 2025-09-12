Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Rating Increased to Moderate Buy at Royal Bank Of Canada

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cormark raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. TD Securities raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Equinox Gold Trading Up 1.6%

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold stock opened at C$15.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.54 and a beta of 1.79. Equinox Gold has a one year low of C$6.93 and a one year high of C$15.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.45.

In related news, Director Blayne Barry Johnson sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.91, for a total value of C$1,565,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,706,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$25,445,644.56. This trade represents a 5.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold is a growth-focused gold producer operating entirely in the Americas, with projects in Canada, the USA, Mexico and Brazil. Equinox Gold has seven operating mines and a clear path to achieve more than one million ounces of annual gold production from a pipeline of development and expansion projects.

