Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Rating Increased to Moderate Buy at Royal Bank Of Canada

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cormark raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. TD Securities raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.
Equinox Gold Trading Up 1.6%
Insider Buying and Selling at Equinox Gold
In related news, Director Blayne Barry Johnson sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.91, for a total value of C$1,565,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,706,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$25,445,644.56. This trade represents a 5.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.
About Equinox Gold
Equinox Gold is a growth-focused gold producer operating entirely in the Americas, with projects in Canada, the USA, Mexico and Brazil. Equinox Gold has seven operating mines and a clear path to achieve more than one million ounces of annual gold production from a pipeline of development and expansion projects.
