EQV Ventures Acquisition (NYSE:EQV) Trading Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of EQV Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQV – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.41 and last traded at $10.40. 20,505 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 27,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average is $10.31.

Institutional Trading of EQV Ventures Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in EQV Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,736,000. DLD Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of EQV Ventures Acquisition by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQV Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of EQV Ventures Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,045,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EQV Ventures Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,628,000.

About EQV Ventures Acquisition

EQV Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, which engages in the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded on April 15, 2024 and is headquartered in Park City, UT.

