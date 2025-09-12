Euronext (OTC:ERNXY) Shares Up 3.8% – What’s Next?

Euronext NV (OTC:ERNXY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.50 and last traded at $32.50. 315 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.32.

Euronext Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.73.

Euronext Company Profile

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

