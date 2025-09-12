Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF $FDIS Stock Holdings Lifted by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 317.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,120 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA FDIS opened at $102.50 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $104.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.25.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.