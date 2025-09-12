Financial Analysis: Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) vs. Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY)

Profitability

This table compares Barnes & Noble Education and Unicharm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnes & Noble Education -4.46% -2.76% -0.55% Unicharm N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.5% of Barnes & Noble Education shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Barnes & Noble Education shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Barnes & Noble Education and Unicharm”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barnes & Noble Education $1.57 billion 0.18 -$63.21 million ($15.50) -0.55 Unicharm $6.54 billion 1.75 $540.15 million $0.20 16.35

Unicharm has higher revenue and earnings than Barnes & Noble Education. Barnes & Noble Education is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unicharm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Barnes & Noble Education has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unicharm has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Unicharm beats Barnes & Noble Education on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc. engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the Retail and Wholesale segments. The Retail segment operates college, university, and K-12 school bookstores, physical bookstores, and virtual bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells and distributes new and used textbooks to physical bookstores. The company was founded by Leonard S, Riggio in 1965 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

About Unicharm

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacturing and sale of wellness, feminine, baby and children, kirei, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. The company's baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brand names; and wellness care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree and Charmnap brand. It also provides masks under the Unicharm brand; home care products, including cleaning sheets under the Wave brand name; cosmetic cotton and wet wipes under the Silcot brand; and paper towels under the Cook Up brand name. In addition, the company offers pet care products that include pet foods, excrement cleanup sheets, system toilets, and disposable diapers under the Grand Deli, Best Balance, Physicalife Dog, Silver Plate, Aiken Genki, Manner Wear, Deo Sheet, Silver Spoon, AllWell, Physicalife Cat, Deo Toilet, Deo Sand, Deo Clean, and Neko Genki brands; and deodorizing beads. Further, it is involved in the manufacture and sale of industrial materials related products, etc., as well as food-packaging materials. Unicharm Corporation was incorporated in 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

