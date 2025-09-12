Financial Contrast: ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) versus Sanuwave Health (NASDAQ:SNWV)

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) and Sanuwave Health (NASDAQ:SNWV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Get ZimVie alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ZimVie and Sanuwave Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZimVie 0 4 0 0 2.00 Sanuwave Health 0 0 2 1 3.33

ZimVie presently has a consensus price target of $17.75, indicating a potential downside of 5.99%. Sanuwave Health has a consensus price target of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.57%. Given Sanuwave Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sanuwave Health is more favorable than ZimVie.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

ZimVie has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanuwave Health has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ZimVie and Sanuwave Health”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZimVie $449.75 million 1.18 -$25.83 million ($0.70) -26.97 Sanuwave Health $32.63 million 9.72 -$31.37 million ($8.25) -4.49

ZimVie has higher revenue and earnings than Sanuwave Health. ZimVie is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sanuwave Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ZimVie and Sanuwave Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZimVie -4.39% 6.37% 3.34% Sanuwave Health -97.03% N/A -135.15%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.6% of ZimVie shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of Sanuwave Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of ZimVie shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Sanuwave Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ZimVie beats Sanuwave Health on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZimVie

(Get Free Report)

ZimVie Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment. The company offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; and patient-specific restorative solutions, such as abutments, bars, implant bridges, and hybrid restorations under the BellaTek brand name. It provides bone grafts, barrier membranes, and collagen wound care products; virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and intra-oral scanners; and Implant Concierge, a web-based treatment planning and surgery guide service. In addition, the company designs, manufactures, and distributes spinal fusion implants, instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies. Further, it provides MIS solutions that deliver implant and instrumentation systems; and motion preservation solutions that offer non-fusion alternatives for cervical disc implant or growth modulation for anterior vertebral body tethering. The company sells its products to oral surgeons, dental specialists, general dentists, dental laboratories, and other dental organizations, including DSOs, as well as educational, medical, and governmental entities, hospitals, and surgery centers through direct sales representatives, agents, and distributors. ZimVie Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

About Sanuwave Health

(Get Free Report)

SANUWAVE Health, Inc., a shock wave technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States and internationally. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures. The company’s lead regenerative product is the dermaPACE device for treating diabetic foot ulcers. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, which helps to restore the body’s normal healing processes and regeneration. The company also focuses on applying its Pulsed Acoustic Cellular Expression technology in wound healing, orthopedic, plastic/cosmetic, and cardiac conditions. In addition, it offers UltraMIST, non-contact and non-thermal ultrasound therapy device used to treat diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, deep tissue pressure injuries, and surgical wounds; and orthoPACE system to treat tendinopathies and acute and nonunion fractures. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for ZimVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZimVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.