Fox Corporation $FOXA Shares Acquired by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 246.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,960 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get FOX alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FOXA. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 929.9% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $58.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fox Corporation has a 52 week low of $38.72 and a 52 week high of $62.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.65.

FOX Increases Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.26. FOX had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 93.0%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous dividend of $0.18. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 11.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOXA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group set a $65.00 price objective on shares of FOX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FOX

About FOX

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.