FY2025 Earnings Estimate for REV Group Issued By Sidoti Csr

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of REV Group in a research note issued on Monday, September 8th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.47 for the year. The consensus estimate for REV Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for REV Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. REV Group had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 4.51%.The company had revenue of $644.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. REV Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 target price on REV Group in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on REV Group from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen raised REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on REV Group from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on REV Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of REVG stock opened at $64.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.29. REV Group has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $64.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. REV Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in REV Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in REV Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in REV Group by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in REV Group during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in REV Group by 5,215.4% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

