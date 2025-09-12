Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives $52.69 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.8542.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 21st.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 0.7%

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $48.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 7.39 and a quick ratio of 7.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.77. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $44.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.27 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 46.32%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.850-3.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total value of $139,620.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 133,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,234,172.62. This trade represents a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gaming and Leisure Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 549.8% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 31,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 26,552 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 427,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,592,000 after purchasing an additional 12,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 334.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 245,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after purchasing an additional 188,702 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

