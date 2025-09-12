Gelteq (NASDAQ:GELS) Shares Up 11.1% – Still a Buy?

Gelteq Limited (NASDAQ:GELS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.59 and last traded at $1.50. 165,383 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,793,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Gelteq Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gelteq

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gelteq stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gelteq Limited (NASDAQ:GELS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Gelteq as of its most recent SEC filing.

Gelteq Company Profile

Gelteq Inc is a biotechnology company which specializes in the formulation, development and manufacturing of ingestible gel platform designed for nutrient and drug delivery. The Company is focused on advancing and commercializing its delivery solutions within core verticals pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter medications, nutraceuticals, animal medications and sports nutrition.

