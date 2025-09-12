Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Acquires 11,386 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,678 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,386 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.8% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $83,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Apple alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graney & King LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 8,704 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 17,895 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 29,924 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in Apple by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 2,366,248 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $525,615,000 after buying an additional 286,753 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Apple by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 46,687 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,371,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Apple from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Apple from $230.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL

Apple Stock Up 1.4%

Apple stock opened at $230.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.08 and its 200 day moving average is $212.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.