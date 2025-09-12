Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,883,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 695,500 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.05% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $146,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 103,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 14,278 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 688,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,014,000 after buying an additional 22,391 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 43,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 26,057 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,889,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,458,000 after buying an additional 949,550 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AMH. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.50 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $34.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.30 and a 200 day moving average of $36.23. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $31.68 and a 12-month high of $41.41.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.50 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 23.72%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.840-1.880 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

