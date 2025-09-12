Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in ING Group, N.V. $ING

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,894,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,506 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.23% of ING Group worth $154,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ING Group by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ING Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ING Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in ING Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Group Stock Performance

NYSE ING opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.31. ING Group, N.V. has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $25.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10.

ING Group Cuts Dividend

ING Group ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. ING Group had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 27.28%.The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Research analysts expect that ING Group, N.V. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.4002 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 450.0%. ING Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ING has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays raised ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ING Group Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

