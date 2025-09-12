Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. $BBVA

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,941,273 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014,305 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria were worth $149,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $863,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 141,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 205,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 36,473 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 17,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 514.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 951,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,247,000 after buying an additional 796,526 shares in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Stock Performance

BBVA opened at $19.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.27. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $19.39.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 29.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

