Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $124.83 Million Stake in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,265,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 70,623 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $124,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.8% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 81,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 202.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 23,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 15,897 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $578,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.2% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 54,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 16.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,959,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,696,000 after buying an additional 1,290,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $5,756,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 47,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,051,851.40. The trade was a 65.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Denise L. Jackson sold 4,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $258,955.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 35,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,657.84. This trade represents a 11.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,680 shares of company stock valued at $12,071,552 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TSCO. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on TSCO

Tractor Supply Trading Up 2.7%

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $60.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.28 and a 200-day moving average of $54.49. The company has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.76. Tractor Supply Company has a one year low of $46.85 and a one year high of $63.99.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.93 earnings per share. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 45.10%.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.