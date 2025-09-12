Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $128.98 Million Position in Unum Group $UNM

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,583,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 317,316 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.91% of Unum Group worth $128,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Unum Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Unum Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Unum Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $75.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $53.41 and a twelve month high of $84.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.21 and its 200 day moving average is $77.50.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.16). Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 11.77%.The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UNM

About Unum Group

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.