Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $138.09 Million Stock Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR $TME

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,582,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148,396 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.56% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $138,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 957.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eschler Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TME opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $26.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TME shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $27.50 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Macquarie set a $29.80 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.47.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

