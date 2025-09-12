Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $140.61 Million Stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF $KBWB

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 306.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,240,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689,020 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 3.86% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $140,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,177,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 502,696.7% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 150,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after buying an additional 150,809 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,145.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 119,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after buying an additional 110,288 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,656,000.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Up 1.0%
KBWB stock opened at $78.02 on Friday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $78.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.50.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Profile
The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
