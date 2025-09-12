Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $144.03 Million Position in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89,132 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Veeva Systems worth $144,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at about $365,684,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 20.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,992,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,754,000 after purchasing an additional 689,700 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,260,000. Linonia Partnership LP raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 52.7% during the first quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 1,836,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,402,000 after purchasing an additional 633,585 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 10.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,499,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,273,884,000 after purchasing an additional 532,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total value of $48,632.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,930.40. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.62, for a total transaction of $205,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,969.24. The trade was a 8.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,063 shares of company stock valued at $302,955 over the last ninety days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $280.25 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.30 and a 52-week high of $296.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.75. The company has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95.

VEEV has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $329.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.48.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

