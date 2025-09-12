Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $152.13 Million Stake in Insulet Corporation $PODD

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 579,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,628 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $152,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Insulet during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 426.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its position in Insulet by 253.3% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 44.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

PODD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $331.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.12.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $337.94 on Friday. Insulet Corporation has a 12-month low of $225.28 and a 12-month high of $353.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 102.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $310.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.47.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.25. Insulet had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $649.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total value of $278,001.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,870.90. This represents a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total transaction of $238,725.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,925.44. This trade represents a 16.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

