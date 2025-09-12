Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $154.53 Million Stake in Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 443,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,735 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Corpay were worth $154,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Corpay in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Corpay by 309.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Corpay by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corpay by 648.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Corpay from $365.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Corpay from $360.00 to $356.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $440.00 target price on Corpay in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Raymond James Financial set a $392.00 target price on Corpay and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Corpay in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corpay currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.43.

Corpay Stock Performance

Shares of CPAY stock opened at $313.22 on Friday. Corpay, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.02 and a 52 week high of $400.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Corpay had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Corpay Profile

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

