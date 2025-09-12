Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in Moelis & Company $MC

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,356,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 579,529 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $137,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 616,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,555,000 after buying an additional 77,224 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 255,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,872,000 after buying an additional 70,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moelis & Company news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $460,537.60. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 131 shares in the company, valued at $9,515.84. This represents a 97.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $189,639.80. Following the sale, the director owned 7,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,544.68. This trade represents a 26.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $69.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:MC opened at $75.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.42. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $47.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $365.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.57 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 42.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 102.36%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

