Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. $BEN

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,957,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 265,909 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.32% of Franklin Resources worth $133,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 83,508 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 46,717 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Franklin Resources by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,909 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Franklin Resources by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 82,215 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,685,121 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $32,439,000 after purchasing an additional 50,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 26.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 148,049 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 30,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $24.85 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average is $22.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.51.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 250.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $23.58.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

