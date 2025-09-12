Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. $ALK

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 249.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,638,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,882,598 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $129,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,235,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 24,592 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 971,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,839,000 after buying an additional 79,099 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $63.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.84. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.97 and a fifty-two week high of $78.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.33%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.250- EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALK. Barclays boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial raised Alaska Air Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $285,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 43,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,695.10. This trade represents a 10.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $404,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,454.60. This represents a 28.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,306. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading

