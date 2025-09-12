Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stake in Comerica Incorporated $CMA

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,321,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,333 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.77% of Comerica worth $137,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 32,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Comerica by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $69.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.46. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.12 and a 12 month high of $73.45.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $849.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.39 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.92%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 54.41%.

Insider Activity at Comerica

In related news, EVP Allysun C. Fleming sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $140,763.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,424 shares in the company, valued at $631,690.72. This trade represents a 18.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Mcgregor Carr sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $269,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 33,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,928.88. The trade was a 10.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMA. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Comerica from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Comerica from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Comerica from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Comerica in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $60.00 target price on Comerica and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

