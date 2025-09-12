Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Position in Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 960,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 734,551 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Natera worth $135,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTRA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Natera by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Natera by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,652,000 after purchasing an additional 18,113 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Natera by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Natera by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in Natera by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 6,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NTRA opened at $173.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.04 and its 200 day moving average is $154.09. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of -91.00 and a beta of 1.68. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $183.00.

Insider Activity at Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $546.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.84 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 2,750 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.99, for a total transaction of $459,222.50. Following the sale, the director owned 6,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,444.85. This trade represents a 31.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 2,496 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $332,392.32. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,763 shares in the company, valued at $767,458.71. This trade represents a 30.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,423 shares of company stock worth $8,459,656 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Natera to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

