Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111,837 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.35% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $139,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 90.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 121,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,031,000 after buying an additional 57,778 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 377,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,494,000 after buying an additional 16,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $315.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.62. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $219.19 and a 12 month high of $317.62.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.