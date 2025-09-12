Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 1,150,122 Shares of Eversource Energy $ES

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,244,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,150,122 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $139,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 105.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 233.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 14.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Loretta D. Keane acquired 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.07 per share, with a total value of $249,744.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,033 shares in the company, valued at $795,020.31. This trade represents a 45.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.38.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES opened at $65.06 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $68.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.72. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 6.60%.The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.670-4.820 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7525 per share. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 129.18%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

