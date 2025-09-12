Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 167,326 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 746,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 167,326 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $126,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 157.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 11,100.0% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $183.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $146.17 and a 12-month high of $185.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.59 and its 200 day moving average is $173.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.54.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.630-9.830 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.32%.

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 8,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.40, for a total transaction of $1,384,230.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,784,484. This represents a 43.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Patrick Plewman sold 5,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $968,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,219 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,325. The trade was a 22.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,496 shares of company stock worth $4,278,787 over the last ninety days. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Baird R W cut Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, August 25th. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 target price on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

