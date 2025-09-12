Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 37,421 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 723,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,421 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $140,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,603,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,959,000 after acquiring an additional 738,441 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36,358.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 589,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,364,000 after acquiring an additional 587,919 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,305,000 after acquiring an additional 480,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,160,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,022,000 after acquiring an additional 451,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,252,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,307,000 after acquiring an additional 317,280 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $216.52 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $216.82. The firm has a market cap of $97.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.45.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.