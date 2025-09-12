Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 3,910 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.66% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $130,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC now owns 20,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Five Pine Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Five Pine Wealth Management now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $210.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $146.68 and a 1 year high of $211.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.82.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

