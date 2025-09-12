Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,018 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $122,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 750.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 122.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WTW. Barclays reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $316.00 to $305.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $351.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.92.

Shares of WTW stock opened at $340.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $320.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.72. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 1-year low of $286.00 and a 1-year high of $344.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 233.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.21. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 1.40%.The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 252.05%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

