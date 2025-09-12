HC Wainwright Predicts CervoMed’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRVO)

Get CervoMed alerts:

CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for CervoMed in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 8th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CervoMed’s current full-year earnings is ($1.88) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CervoMed’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.53) EPS.

CRVO has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on CervoMed from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CervoMed in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of CervoMed in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, D. Boral Capital increased their target price on CervoMed from $15.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

CervoMed Stock Down 3.4%

NASDAQ CRVO opened at $9.20 on Thursday. CervoMed has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $20.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of -0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average is $8.13.

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.13). CervoMed had a negative net margin of 290.72% and a negative return on equity of 59.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRVO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in CervoMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CervoMed by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 22,104 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in CervoMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in CervoMed by 35.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in CervoMed in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. 25.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CervoMed

CervoMed Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery.

