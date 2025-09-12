Helmerich & Payne, Inc. $HP Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 147.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,413 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $6,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 494,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,925,000 after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 40.8% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 113,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 32,856 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 26.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 468,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,422,000 after buying an additional 97,388 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 93,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 19,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HP. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Zacks Research upgraded Helmerich & Payne to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $22.20.

NYSE:HP opened at $20.90 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $37.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 0.90%.The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently -303.03%.

In other news, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 6,700 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $119,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 21,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,619.64. This trade represents a 23.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

