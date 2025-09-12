Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC Position Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,188 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $14,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Henry Schein by 714.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Price Performance

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $69.55 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.56 and a 1 year high of $82.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.05%.The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Henry Schein has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-4.940 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSIC. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HSIC

Henry Schein Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.