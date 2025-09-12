Highwoods Properties, Inc. $HIW Stock Holdings Cut by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 688,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,221,000 after acquiring an additional 62,928 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 66.3% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 549,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,276,000 after purchasing an additional 218,980 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 12.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 177,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 19,998 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 21.1% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.27. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $36.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.63.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.22 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.370-3.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HIW. Mizuho increased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.17.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

