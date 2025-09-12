Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) Receives GBX 315.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 315.83.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HOC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 365 target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 390 to GBX 370 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 300 to GBX 280 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining Trading Up 0.3%

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Shares of HOC opened at GBX 331.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,143.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Hochschild Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 164.60 and a 1 year high of GBX 348.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 293.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 271.96.

(Get Free Report)

We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.

We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.