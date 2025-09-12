Horizon Copper (CVE:HCU) Shares Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

Horizon Copper Corp. (CVE:HCU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.96 and last traded at C$1.96. 95,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 95,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.97.

Horizon Copper Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.42. The company has a market cap of C$177.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.00.

