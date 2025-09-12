Idaho Strategic Resources Q3 EPS Decreased by Roth Capital

Get Idaho Strategic Resources alerts:

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Free Report) – Roth Capital lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Idaho Strategic Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 8th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Idaho Strategic Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Idaho Strategic Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Idaho Strategic Resources Trading Up 4.6%

IDR opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.30 million, a P/E ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average is $16.81. Idaho Strategic Resources has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 11,918 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 120,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 75,969 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in the first quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Idaho Strategic Resources by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 16,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Swallow sold 50,000 shares of Idaho Strategic Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $1,175,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 780,248 shares in the company, valued at $18,343,630.48. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Monique D. Hayes sold 4,829 shares of Idaho Strategic Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $101,409.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $82,173. This represents a 55.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,053 shares of company stock worth $3,162,045 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

