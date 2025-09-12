Incyte Corporation $INCY Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,858 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $14,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 92.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,736,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,356 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its stake in Incyte by 368.8% during the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 47,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 37,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perbak Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Incyte during the first quarter worth about $202,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $86.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.75. Incyte Corporation has a 1-year low of $53.56 and a 1-year high of $87.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Incyte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Incyte from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 599 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $41,097.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,818,439.44. The trade was a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 1,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $82,225.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,999.94. The trade was a 3.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,098 shares of company stock worth $3,836,196. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

