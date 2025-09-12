Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF $SJNK

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 59.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,048 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 69.4% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 266,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after buying an additional 109,037 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 48.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,679,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124,456 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $361,000.

Shares of SJNK opened at $25.52 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $25.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.20.

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

