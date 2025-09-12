Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 139 Shares of MSCI Inc $MSCI

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at about $119,408,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.3% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 12,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 20.8% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 3,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.8% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 32,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,468,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at about $506,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 9,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $544.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,401,245.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,279,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,143,554.90. The trade was a 0.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,599 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Trading Up 3.8%

NYSE:MSCI opened at $584.45 on Friday. MSCI Inc has a 1 year low of $486.73 and a 1 year high of $642.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $563.92 and a 200-day moving average of $559.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.34.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.05. MSCI had a net margin of 39.46% and a negative return on equity of 143.13%. The company had revenue of $772.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 47.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSCI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $625.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $578.00 to $533.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $652.45.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

