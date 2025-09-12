Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $915,000 Stock Position in Liberty Energy Inc. $LBRT

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 168.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,279 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,147,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,823,000 after acquiring an additional 17,676 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 90,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 86,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 31,128 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 25,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 154,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 77,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on LBRT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Liberty Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.05.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.63.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 5.29%.The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Liberty Energy’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

About Liberty Energy

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.