Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:QQLV) Trading Up 1.1% – Should You Buy?

Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:QQLV – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.92 and last traded at $24.92. Approximately 503 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.65.

Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 1.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.92.

Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0541 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%.

About Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF (QQLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq-100 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the lowest volatility stocks from the Nasdaq-100. QQLV was launched on Dec 4, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

