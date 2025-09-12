Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF $PSCI Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Free Report) by 7,414.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,056 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 1.93% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 18,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 2,016.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 50,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 48,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 11,779.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,830,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF stock opened at $150.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.00. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.54 and a fifty-two week high of $150.72. The firm has a market cap of $139.79 million, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2041 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

