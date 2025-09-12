Invesco Top QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QBIG) Trading Up 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Invesco Top QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QBIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.94 and last traded at $36.89. Approximately 2,240 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 18,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.78.

Invesco Top QQQ ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.05 million and a PE ratio of 36.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average of $30.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Top QQQ ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Top QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QBIG – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.32% of Invesco Top QQQ ETF worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Invesco Top QQQ ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Top QQQ ETF (QBIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide exposure to the top 45% of the Nasdaq-100 based on market cap. This is achieved through direct equity investment and utilizing total return swaps on the equities. QBIG was launched on Dec 4, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

