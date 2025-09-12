iShares Biotechnology ETF $IBB Shares Bought by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $143.80 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $107.43 and a one year high of $150.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.14.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

