iShares Latin America 40 ETF $ILF Stock Holdings Increased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 7,459.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,161 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,851,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILF opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.01.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

