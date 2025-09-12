iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 87,072.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 202,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,159,000 after acquiring an additional 202,009 shares in the last quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,238,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,093,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,433,000 after purchasing an additional 194,941 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $24,669,000. Finally, Yukon Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $21,391,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of DVY opened at $142.57 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $144.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.24.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.