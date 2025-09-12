Jack Pailing Acquires 58,810 Shares of Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Stock

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Free Report) insider Jack Pailing acquired 58,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 80 per share, for a total transaction of £47,048.

Get Naked Wines alerts:

Jack Pailing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 28th, Jack Pailing acquired 6,800 shares of Naked Wines stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 91 per share, for a total transaction of £6,188.

On Thursday, August 28th, Jack Pailing sold 15,000 shares of Naked Wines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 91, for a total transaction of £13,650.

On Tuesday, August 19th, Jack Pailing sold 13,918 shares of Naked Wines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 85, for a total transaction of £11,830.30.

On Tuesday, August 5th, Jack Pailing acquired 15,000 shares of Naked Wines stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 78 per share, for a total transaction of £11,700.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Jack Pailing sold 120,000 shares of Naked Wines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 84, for a total transaction of £100,800.

Naked Wines Stock Down 6.0%

WINE stock opened at GBX 79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of £56.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1,196.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.26. Naked Wines plc has a 52 week low of GBX 42 and a 52 week high of GBX 95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 80.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 76.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74.

Naked Wines Company Profile

Naked Wines ( LON:WINE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported GBX (6.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Naked Wines had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 25.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Naked Wines plc will post 1.4166456 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Naked Wines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Wines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.